Court

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 08:47 pm

Writ seeks judicial probe into communal attacks

The writ also sought explanation from the local administration officials who reportedly failed to ensure security, rehabilitation, and provide compensation to the victims of communal violence

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Tuesday seeking formation of a judicial probe committee to bring the perpetrators behind the recent communal attacks to justice. 

The writ also sought explanation from the local administration officials who reportedly failed to ensure security, rehabilitation, and provide compensation to the victims of communal violence. 

Advocate Jotirmoy Barua filed the writ petition on behalf of Supreme Court lawyers, Anup Kumar Saha and Mintu Chandra Das. 

Nineteen people including secretaries of the Home Ministry, Law Ministry, Information and Communication Technology Division, Ministry of Social Welfare, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) of Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Chattogram, Rangpur and Feni were made respondents to the writ petition. 

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah may hear the petition on 27 October, said Jotirmoy Barua. 

The petition also sought a directive on BTRC to remove social media posts which are related to instigating  or destroying religious and communal harmony in the country. 

Communal agitation begun after a Holy Quran was found in a puja mandap during the celebration of Durga Puja in Cumilla on 13 October. 

Since then, around 250 incidents of communal attacks and violence took place in 22 districts across the country claiming seven lives. 

Large  number of temples and houses of the minority community fell victim to communal atrocities.

 

   

