Chowmuhani violence: Eight more put on remand

Court

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 05:53 pm

Eight more arrested accused have been placed on remand in cases filed over the recent communal attack on three temples at Chowmuhani in Noakhali.

Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Kazi Sonia granted the remand on Wednesday in the presence of the defendants -- Elias, Monir Hossain, Nur Mohammad, Belal Hossain Summon, Belal Hossain, Humayun Kabir, Shujan and Kamal Hossain. They have been put on remand for different terms.

Md shahidul Islam, superintendent of police (SP) in Noakhali, said, "Investigating officer inspector Mizanur Rahman sent a petition to the court seeking remand of the eight accused. They were arrested in connection with attacks on various temples in Chowmuhani under the district's Begumganj upazila on Friday."

He further said that the remanded accused were taken to Begumganj police station following the court's order.

The temples which were attacked are Sri Sri Radha-krishna Gouro Nityanondo Bigroho temple, Sri Sri Ram Tagore Chandra Astrom temple and Sri Sri Radharam Jiyur temple.

