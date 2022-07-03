Sohel Chowdhury murder: Court orders PP to produce case docket

The Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 today directed the Metropolitan Public Prosecutor (PP) and the Special Public Prosecutor of the Tribunal to produce the 'case docket' of actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case before the court on 20 July.

As the court is unable to take evidence in the murder case without the case docket (maps or table of contents or statement under Section 161, other documents, etc), Judge Zakir Hossain of Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 issued the order this morning.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 June), the tribunal gave retired police inspector Farid Uddin time to file the case docket, for the last time.

As he did not submit it or appear before the court afterwards, the court directed Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor (PP) Abdullah Abu, Special Public Prosecutor of the Tribunal Shamsul Haque Badal and Assistant Public Prosecutor Sadia Afrin Shilpi to produce the documents today. But as they failed to do so, the court set the new date.

Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead in the city's Banani area on 17 December, 1998. Victim's brother Touhidul Islam Chowdhury filed a case with Gulshan police station accusing several.

Police submitted a charge sheet on 30 July, 1999.

On 30 October, 2001, the Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge of Dhaka framed charges against the accused. Two years later, the case was sent to the No. 2 Speedy Trial Tribunal in Dhaka for speedy disposal.

The case has been pending in the High Court for 19 long years since 2003. The process of taking evidence in the case started again when the last stay order was revoked on 27 February this year.