Sohel Chowdhury murder: Court orders PP to produce case docket

Court

BSS
03 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 05:29 pm

Related News

Sohel Chowdhury murder: Court orders PP to produce case docket

BSS
03 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 05:29 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

The Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 today directed the Metropolitan Public Prosecutor (PP) and the Special Public Prosecutor of the Tribunal to produce the 'case docket' of actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case before the court on 20 July.

As the court is unable to take evidence in the murder case without the case docket (maps or table of contents or statement under Section 161, other documents, etc), Judge Zakir Hossain of Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 issued the order this morning.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 June), the tribunal gave retired police inspector Farid Uddin time to file the case docket, for the last time.

As he did not submit it or appear before the court afterwards, the court directed Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor (PP) Abdullah Abu, Special Public Prosecutor of the Tribunal Shamsul Haque Badal and Assistant Public Prosecutor Sadia Afrin Shilpi to produce the documents today. But as they failed to do so, the court set the new date.

Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead in the city's Banani area on 17 December, 1998. Victim's brother Touhidul Islam Chowdhury filed a case with Gulshan police station accusing several.

Police submitted a charge sheet on 30 July, 1999.

On 30 October, 2001, the Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge of Dhaka framed charges against the accused. Two years later, the case was sent to the No. 2 Speedy Trial Tribunal in Dhaka for speedy disposal.

The case has been pending in the High Court for 19 long years since 2003. The process of taking evidence in the case started again when the last stay order was revoked on 27 February this year.

Actor / murder / prosecutor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

5h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

6h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

8h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

7h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

7h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

19h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years