Sinha murder trial: 6th witness testified before court

The fourth day of second phase of testimonial statements in the murder case of Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan has started at Cox's Bazar court with the testimony and statement of the sixth witness.

After the testimony of the 6th witness, the interrogation has started on the 7th day of the formal trial of the murder case of Major (retd) Sinha.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Faridul Alam said, the court proceedings started at 10 am on Wednesday after taking the statement of Hafez Maulana Shahidul Islam on the last day of the four days of the second phase of the trial.

PP said that Hafez Maulana Shahidul Islam's statement as an eyewitness is also important.

According to court sources, 15 accused, including former OC Pradeep and Inspector Liaqat, were brought to the court from jail around 10:15 am. The testimony of Hafez Maulana Shahidul Islam was given for the fourth day of the second phase. Although six people were present on the first day and three people were present on the second and third day, it was possible to complete the testimony and interrogation of only one person each day. One person was present on Wednesday as the last day.

Major Sinha (Retd) was shot dead by the police at the Shamlapur police check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on July 31 last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat Ali on August 5. All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Khairul Islam, investigating officer of RAB-15, filed the chargesheet in the case on December 13 last year, accusing 15 people and naming 83 witnesses, after more than four months of investigation.