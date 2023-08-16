S Alam, wife apply to become party to HC rule

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 11:05 pm

S Alam Group owner Mohammad Saiful Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen have submitted an appeal to the High Court, seeking their inclusion as defendants in the suo motu rule concerning allegations of unauthorised foreign investments or money transfers.

They have requested the court to allow them to become a party to the rule so they can place their arguments, petitions and appeals before the court through their lawyers.

Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled confirmed that the plea was presented to the High Court bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat.

HC orders probe into allegations of S Alam Group's $1b laundering

In the suo motu rule, the High Court had ordered probing the accusations against Saiful Alam and Farzana for unapproved foreign investments or money transfers.

This order followed the publication of the August 4 report titled "S Alam's Aladdin's Lamp" in The Daily Star, which reported on "laundering of about $1 billion by S Alam". 

Lawyer Syed Syedul Haque Sumon brought the newspaper report to the court's attention, resulting in the emergence of two separate applications by Saiful Alam and his wife.

In one application, S Alam sought withdrawal of the probe order. 

Another application sought a directive for The Daily Star authorities, lawyer Sayedul Haque, and other print-electronic and social media platforms to refrain from providing interviews, comments, and opinions regarding the S Alam Group until the rule is settled. 

The two applications were submitted on Monday but they came to light on Wednesday. 

Contacted, ACC Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan informed The Business Standard that he is aware of the two applications but has not yet received copies of them.

