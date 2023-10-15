Justice who said 'country turned into hell' not to attend his farewell reception

Justice Md Emdadul Haque Azad, who recently became a subject of discussion after his "Turned the country into hell" remarks, has said he will not attend the farewell reception on his last working day in the High Court today, court sources told The Business Standard.

As per the custom in the Supreme Court, on the last working day, the Attorney General's office and the Supreme Court Bar Association give a letter of commendation to an outgoing judge. However, Justice Md Imdadul Haque Azad has informed the Supreme Court administration that he will not partake in the farewell programme.

He will also not attend the official reception that is given to a retiring judge by the Supreme Court administration at the Judges Lounge, sources said.

In addition to the decision not to attend the farewell reception, Justice Mo Imdadul Haque Azad told the office of the Chief Justice that his health is not good, so he will not come to the court today.

However, Supreme Court officials will deliver flowers and crest to Md Emdadul Haque Azad on behalf of the chief justice.

Justice Md Emdadul Haque Azad recently became a subject of discussions in the country after he told Deputy Attorney General Rezaul Karim, "You [the prosecution] have turned the country into hell," before granting the bail plea of Adilur and Elan on 10 October.

Following the remarks, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin drew the attention of the chief justice stating that Emdadul Haque Azad had broken his oath by comparing the country with hell.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan warned Md Emdadul Haque Azad and told him to conduct the proceedings more carefully.