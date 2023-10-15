Justice who said 'country turned into hell' not to attend his farewell reception

Court

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 11:05 am

Related News

Justice who said 'country turned into hell' not to attend his farewell reception

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 11:05 am
File photo of High Court
File photo of High Court

Justice Md Emdadul Haque Azad, who recently became a subject of discussion after his "Turned the country into hell" remarks, has said he will not attend the farewell reception on his last working day in the High Court today, court sources told The Business Standard.

As per the custom in the Supreme Court, on the last working day, the Attorney General's office and the Supreme Court Bar Association give a letter of commendation to an outgoing judge. However, Justice Md Imdadul Haque Azad has informed the Supreme Court administration that he will not partake in the farewell programme. 

He will also not attend the official reception that is given to a retiring judge by the Supreme Court administration at the Judges Lounge, sources said. 

In addition to the decision not to attend the farewell reception, Justice Mo Imdadul Haque Azad told the office of the Chief Justice that his health is not good, so he will not come to the court today. 

However, Supreme Court officials will deliver flowers and crest to Md Emdadul Haque Azad on behalf of the chief justice. 

Justice Md Emdadul Haque Azad recently became a subject of discussions in the country after he told Deputy Attorney General Rezaul Karim, "You [the prosecution] have turned the country into hell," before granting the bail plea of Adilur and Elan on 10 October.

Following the remarks, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin drew the attention of the chief justice stating that Emdadul Haque Azad had broken his oath by comparing the country with hell.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan warned Md Emdadul Haque Azad and told him to conduct the proceedings more carefully.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Justice Md Emdadul Haque Azad / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

38m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

8h | TBS World