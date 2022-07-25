Graft case against DIG Mizan: HC asks to dispose of the case by 6 months

The High Court on Monday asked to dispose of the case filed against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman for amassing illegal wealth within six months.

The HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar ordered the Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 to dispose of the case.

The court also rejected the bail petition of Mizanur.

Advocate Mahbub Shafique stood for the petitioner while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Although Mizan was granted bail on 13 April after appealing against a three-year sentence in a bribery case, he will not be able to walk out of jail as he was denied bail in the graft case.

On 23 February, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Sheikh Nazmul Alam sentenced Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to three and eight years in jail respectively in the case.

Later Mizan and Basir moved to the High Court against the order.

The corruption case dates back to 24 June, 2019, when ACC director Manjur Morshed lodged a complaint against the disgraced DIG, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan and younger brother Mahbubur Rahman.

According to the case statement, Mizan accumulated wealth worth Tk3.28 crore beyond his known sources of income. On the other hand, he had declared wealth worth Tk3.7 crore in his tax statement.

Then director of ACC, Basir, was made the investigating officer in the case.

During the probe, Mizan had accused Basir of demanding Tk40 lakh as bribe for setting the case, prompting the Commission to appoint director Monjur Morshed as the investigating officer in the case.

At the same time, a three-member probe body was formed, led by ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah, to look into the allegations of bribery.

On 16 July 2019, Fanafillah lodged a complaint against both Mizan and Basir. And on 16 April 2020, a Dhaka court indicted the two and directed the official beginning of the trial in the case.