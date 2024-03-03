Dr Yunus seeks bail in Grameen Telecom embezzlement case

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 11:38 am

Dr Yunus seeks bail in Grameen Telecom embezzlement case

The hearing of the chargesheet against 14 accused in the case is scheduled for today 12pm

File photo of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
File photo of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus surrendered to the court and sought bail in a case filed over the embezzlement of around Tk25 crore from dividends reserved for Grameen Telecom workers.

His lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun applied for bail in the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court this morning.

Barrister Mamun told reporters that Muhammad Yunus will be present in court during the bail hearing that might take place today (3 March).

Earlier, on 1 February, the investigating officer of the case, Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar filed a charge sheet against 14 people, including Dr Muhammad Yunus, to Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court.

Today was scheduled for a hearing on the chargesheet of the case, further details about the hearing regarding the other accused could not be obtained yet.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) placed before a Dhaka court the chargesheet against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and 14 others over the embezzlement of around Tk25 crore from dividends reserved for Grameen Telecom workers.

According to the case statement, a decision was made at the company's 108th board meeting, presided over by Dr Yunus, on 9 May 2022 to open a bank account at the Gulshan branch of Dhaka Bank. However, it was found that the account was already opened a day before the meeting.

Over Tk26 crore was transferred to the account on different occasions, as per "fake settlement agreements" and the board's decision.

However, before distributing the shares of the company's profit to the workers and informing them, the accused embezzled about Tk25 crore from the fund in collusion with each other.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

