Casino scam: Samrat freed, what about the others?

After expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat secured bail in four cases, the political arena and court para are buzzing with hearsays that other political leaders and businessmen arrested in the anti-casino sweep are also set to get bail.

Samrat and his accomplice Enamul Haque alias Arman were arrested from Cumilla on 6 October, 2019 in an anti-casino drive by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). At least 13 people including expelled Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, controversial contractor GK Shamim were arrested in that operation.

From September to December of 2019, apart from these four, online casino kingpin Salim Pradhan, BCB director and then director in-charge of Mohammedan Club Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan, then ward 32 councillor of Dhaka North Habibur Rahman aka Mizan, then ward 39 councillor of Dhaka South Moinul Haque alias Manju, then 33 ward councillor of Dhaka North Tarekuzzaman alias Rajeeb, the official of Kalabagan Krira Chakra and central leader of Krishak League Kazi Shafiqul Alam alias Feroz, were arrested in the anti-casino drives.

In January the following year, Gendaria unit Awami League leaders and two brothers Enamul Haque alias Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan were arrested.

Meanwhile, according to the information from the court and the law enforcement agencies, all are currently in jail except the then director of the Mohammedan Club, Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan and the Krishok League leader Kazi Shafiqul Alam.

While Lokman Hossain has been maintaining a low profile since his bail, Kazi Shafiqul Alam Feroz is contesting the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) elections.

Several of the remaining jailed accused are staying in hospital citing physical ailments.

Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan and Qazi Shafiqul Alam could not be reached for comments.

However, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said that they will move the high court on Sunday challenging the trial court's decision to grant bail to Samrat in the case of illegally amassing wealth.

Former councillor Tarekuzzaman Rajeeb's brother-in-law Imti told The Business Standard that they left no stones unturned in their attempt to secure bail for him but to no avail.

"My brother-in-law is now in Keraniganj jail. My sister and her children have also fallen ill while trying to get bail for him," said Imti.

Meanwhile, Anna Pradhan, the Russian wife of Selim Pradhan, has sought the prime minister's intervention to get her husband bailed.

Anna came to Bangladesh from Russia almost three years after the arrest of Salim Pradhan, and spoke to her husband with the permission of the court on 3 August.

"I came to Bangladesh three days ago and I will stay in the country," she told reporters on court premises claiming the case against her husband is fabricated.

"With our children, I am going through a tough time. I want my husband's release," Anna said, adding that her delayed arrival to Bangladesh was due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Chief PP Abdullah Abu told The Business Standard that many of the accused who got bail were granted bail on the grounds of physical illness and some got bail from the High Court.

Abdullah pointed out that it is the right of any accused to get bail, and getting bail does not mean that the said individual is out of the trial process.

"We, the state, always oppose bail to big accused including money launderers," he added.

Ganatantra Mancha leaders, however, alleged that the government is releasing criminals involved in heinous crimes including casino, gambling and drug trade ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

They claimed the government wants to suppress people with the help of gangsters and hoodlums.

The leaders of the seven-party alliance made these allegations in the protest rally and march program on Saturday afternoon in front of the National Press Club of the capital.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president ASM Abdur Rob said in the rally, "Those who started casinos and gambling in Bangladesh have been released. Where is the court?"

Expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat's trial has not started, according to court sources. However, the investigating officers have submitted the charge sheets of three cases of arms, drugs and illegal acquisition of wealth to the court. Although more than two years have passed, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has not yet completed the investigation of the money laundering case.

Police, RAB and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a total of 57 cases against these 13 people arrested including Samrat. Out of this, police and RAB have registered 34 cases under Arms, Drugs, Foreign Currency Control, Special Powers and Money Laundering Acts. Apart from this, the ACC filed 23 cases against the remaining 12 people except the former ward councillor Moinul Haque for acquiring illegal wealth.

CID, ACC, RAB and Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police issued charge sheets in 52 cases after investigation.

ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain said that 20 out of 23 cases of acquiring illegal wealth have been filed against Samrat, GK Shamim, Khaled, Enu, Rupon Bhuiyan and their close associates. The investigation of the remaining three cases is at the final stages.

Out of 57 cases, charge sheets have been filed in 52 cases. But the trial process of most of the cases is going on at a slow pace with the charge framing yet to be done.

Asked on the delay in framing of charges, Chief Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said that after the charge sheet was filed, the case was transferred to different courts for trial. Steps regarding charge framing will be taken in due time.