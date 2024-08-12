4 new justices appointed to Supreme Court's Appellate Division

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 10:27 pm

The judges are Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Justice Syed Md Ziaul Karim, Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice SM Emdadul Haque.

The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS
The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS

Four judges from the Supreme Court's High Court Division have been appointed to the Appellate Division.

The judges are Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Justice Syed Md Ziaul Karim, Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice SM Emdadul Haque.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the appointment through Article 95(1) of the Constitution, reads a notification issued by the law ministry today (12 August).

Earlier on 10 August, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigned from his position after students marched towards the High Court premises, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice and other justices loyal to the Awami League and a restructure of the country's judiciary. 

5 Appellate Division justices resign after CJ

Later, five Appellate Division justices resigned following Obaidul Hassan's resignation. The five judges are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Jahangir Hossain, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

On the same day, Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed was appointed as the Chief Justice of Bangladesh.

