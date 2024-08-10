5 Appellate Division justices resign after CJ

Five Appellate Division judges have resigned today (10 August) following former chief justice Obaidul Hassan's resignation.

The judges are: Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Jahangir Hossain, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

According to Supreme Court sources, their resignation letters were sent to the President through the Ministry of Law this afternoon.

Earlier on the day, students marched towards the High Court premises, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice, other justices loyal to the Awami League and a restructuring of the country's judiciary.