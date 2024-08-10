5 Appellate Division justices resign after CJ

Court

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 07:26 pm

Related News

5 Appellate Division justices resign after CJ

The judges are: Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Jahangir Hossain, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 07:26 pm
The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS
The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS

Five Appellate Division judges have resigned today (10 August) following former chief justice Obaidul Hassan's resignation.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigns

The judges are: Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Jahangir Hossain, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

According to Supreme Court sources, their resignation letters were sent to the President through the Ministry of Law this afternoon. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on the day, students marched towards the High Court premises, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice, other justices loyal to the Awami League and a restructuring of the country's judiciary.

Top News

Justice / Appellate Division / resignation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ministry of Youth and Sports cannot interfere in Bangladesh Cricket Board

Ministry of Youth and Sports cannot interfere in Bangladesh Cricket Board

37m | Videos
What policemen said about job loss during Sheikh Hasina's government

What policemen said about job loss during Sheikh Hasina's government

52m | Videos
The term of the internal government will be determined in combination with election and reform aspirations. Asif Nazrul

The term of the internal government will be determined in combination with election and reform aspirations. Asif Nazrul

1h | Videos
Reform work after revitalizing the economy - Finance Advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed

Reform work after revitalizing the economy - Finance Advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed

2h | Videos