Court orders appointing receivers to manage Benazir's assets

A Dhaka court today (27 June) ordered appointing receivers to manage the immovable assets of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, which were seized by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the third phase.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed this order following an application by the ACC.

On 12 June, the court had ordered the seizure of 24 katha of land in Narayanganj's Rupganj, three katha in Uttara, two flats on 39.30 katha of land in Badda, 25 acres of land in Bandarban district, six flats in the PC Culture Housing near Adabar police station registered under wife Zeeshan's name, a 6-storey building in Gulshan obtained through power of attorney from his father, and shares in Citizen TV and Tiger Apparels.

ACC lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir told The Business Standard that the details will be known regarding who would be the custodian of which assets after a written order is received.

On June 6, the same court ordered the appointment of receivers to manage and oversee the seized properties of Benazir and his family, under the Money Laundering Prevention Act and the Anti-Corruption Commission rules.

The receivers will manage properties in various districts, with specific officials assigned to each location—Gopalganj and Madaripur's Rajoir upazila will be overseen by the deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension and the District Fisheries officer of Gopalganj; Cox's Bazar by the deputy commissioner; Shibchar upazila in Madaripur by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer; Savar upazila in Dhaka by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer; and four flats in Gulshan, Dhaka by the director of the ACC Asset Management Unit.

The court instructed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to assist the receivers legally and administratively.

Earlier on 23 May, the court had ordered the freezing of 33 bank accounts and attaching properties bought under a total of 83 deeds of Benazir and his family.

On 26 May, the court again ordered to attach properties bought under 119 deeds, four 100% owned companies, and 15 partially owned companies. The court also ordered the freezing of four BO accounts.