'Scope for honest business declines as fake cosmetics dominate markets'

Scopes for practicing honesty in cosmetics business have been on the decline as fake and adulterated products are dominating markets, AHM Safiquzzaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, has observed.

"The system developed in such a way that businesspeople in the sector are prompted to prefer dishonest means. Those who try to remain honest are in a survival fight," he said at a view exchange meeting with cosmetics sector traders at his office in the capital on Wednesday.

Mentioning that cosmetic items have turned essential and their markets have grown big over the past few years, the director general said many local brands gained popularity but their products were also faked.

"Overall, we see a disorder in cosmetics businesses. Fake and substandard products are dime a dozen in markets. Prices are not okay. Evading duties in imports are also in place," he said and called for cooperation from stakeholders to prevent these irregularities.

Earlier on Thursday last, a factory named Skin Shine in Moulvibazar was fined Tk1 lakh for producing fake products and selling expired goods. In protest, traders there closed their shops and attacked the consumer rights officials, resulting in a halt in the raids. Representatives of Moulvibazar cosmetics traders were also present at Wednesday's meeting with AHM Safiquzzaman. They apologised for this unexpected happenings.

"There are many traders who do not reveal information about product sources. We will not take responsibility for them. We are ready to provide all the necessary assistance to take action against them," Moulvibazar Traders Association President Bashir Uddin said at the meeting.

AHM Safiquzzaman said his directorate will strengthen vigilance over the cosmetics market in the next week and go for tougher actions if necessary.