Correction

We apologise to our readers for our report published on 8 September, headlined "Bangladesh consumer market to surpass UK, Germany by 2030: HSBC" because the news was wrongly attributed.

Our research team had picked up the news from a Bloomberg feed that ran the story originally released by MTNewswires, an American outlet that cited analysts led by Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy for the Asia Pacific at HSBC Holdings, in a Sept. 7 note. The news item was not prepared by Bloomberg that we subscribe to.

We learnt from HSBC Bangladesh on Thursday that it was not aware of the report.