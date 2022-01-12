Corksheet godown catches fire in Narayanganj

A fire broke out at a corksheet godown in Nitaigonj area of Narayanganj on Wednesday morning (12 January).

The fire started at 10:24am and quickly spread across the warehouse, Ershad Hossain, control officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, told The Business Standard.

Seven firefighting units are trying to douse it, he added.

The cause behind the fire and extent of damage has not been determined yet.