Cop dead, colleague hurt in Mongla road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
06 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 09:44 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A policeman was killed and another was injured as an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle in Mongla upazila of Bagerhat district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Zakaria, 30, a constable of Bagerhat Police Line.

They were returning to Bagerhat after finishing duty at Mongla EPZ, said Thakur Dash, sub-inspector (SI) of Mongla police station.

The accident occurred around 1:30 pm when the vehicle hit the motorbike on the Khulna-Mongla highway in Digraj Apabari area, leaving Zakaria and Mujahid injured.

Locals rescued them and took them to a local clinic. Later, seriously injured Zakaria was shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body was kept in Khulna Medical College Hospital, added the SI.

The vehicle that hit them could not be identified immediately.

Cop / Mongla / Accident

