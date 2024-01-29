Controlling commodity prices now govt's main priority: Quader

The government's priority now is to check the price hike of essential goods and control the market as it directly affects people's daily lives, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (29 January).

"Now our [government's] main priority is controlling commodity prices in the market. This is a big challenge," Quader said while briefing reporters at the party president's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, reiterated that tackling rising prices is the government's top priority as it directly affects people's daily lives.

Asked what action the government would take if traders do not cooperate with the move, Quader said, "Threats alone will not solve the problem. Action must be taken and strategy must be adopted. We have to go for positive action against those responsible for this."

Quader further said no one has the power to topple the constitutionally elected government.

"BNP is once again sounding terrorism and violence in the name of the black flag procession. But no one has the power to overthrow the constitutionally elected government," he said.

He said the BNP has to pay for the mistake it made by not coming to the election.

Obaidul Quader said the 12th National Parliament is going to start its journey tomorrow following the Constitution and the procedure of the National Parliament.

"Denying an undemocratic call, the people elected Awami League with a huge margin, marking the new victory of democracy in the country," he said. He also thanked people for their massive support.

The party leader said that Awami League, which believes in democracy, will deal with political issues on the streets. And no evil force will be tolerated for the sake of the country's interest, he added.

He said the BNP tried to mislead the nation by bypassing the true history of the liberation war and spreading false information after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but its ill attempt was not successful.



The AL leader said the history of the Liberation War and the name of Bangabandhu are being lauded at home and abroad with respect.



Pointing out to BNP Standing Committee member Moyeen Khan, Quader said, "Killing Bangabandhu and four national leaders in 1975 and carrying out a grenade attack on AL President Sheikh Hasina on August 21, 2004, BNP has proved that it is a party of anti-liberation forces - Razakar and Al Badr.



"Moyeen Khan should seek an apology to the nation for his hate speech," he added.

Among others, AL organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi, its cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, health affairs secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, were present.