Contractors' to get bill online from now

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 03:50 pm

Related News

Contractors' to get bill online from now

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 03:50 pm
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

The use of iBAS++ has been started for payment of contractors' bills under the National e-Government Procurement (e-GP) system.

As a result, the contractors will now get their bills online without any delay, said a press release.

For the first time on Tuesday, contractors' bills were successfully disbursed through the iBAS++ method using the e-CMS module of the e-GP system. The stakeholders feel that e-GP system of Bangladesh has achieved a new milestone by paying bills online.

Online bill payment was made possible by the joint efforts of CPTU, iBAS++ Team, Dohatec e-GP EOM Team, Executive Engineer of RHD Noakhali and the contractors. The system was launched under the supervision of Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, Director General of the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU).

Regarding the issue, Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury said, "e-GP has achieved a new milestone by introducing online payment system of contractors' bills. This system will reduce the delay in bill payment and make the process more transparent."

AKM Shamsuddoha, President of Dohatech, a software manufacturer, said, "We are very much excited that there will be no more delays in case payment of contractors' bills. Quick payment of bills will increase the liquidity of the contractors which will speed up the implementation of the projects."

He hoped that it will have a positive impact on the economy. He feels that Bangladesh has gone a long way in transforming itself into a truly smart country by introducing online bill payment system for contractors.

It should be noted that iBAS++ is basically an integrated budget and accounting system of the Government of Bangladesh, through which various financial activities of the government including payment of salaries to civil service are completed.

Top News

bill / Online

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

19h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

21h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank