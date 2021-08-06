Constable shoots himself dead in Dhaka

A constable reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his own gun in Ramna area of the capital on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, 26, resident of Ghatail of Tangail. He was a constable and was posted as a police guard at the house of Dhaka District Superintendent of Police in Ramna.

The primary investigation suggested he sustained a bullet wound by the gunshot of his own gun around 3:30pm, said Md Bayzidur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone.

He shot himself under the chin, the cop said.

The body was recovered from the ASP's residence in the afternoon and taken to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), he said.