Constable Kawsar was reinstated to duty after he got mental fitness certificate: IGP

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. File photo
The police department was aware of the distressed mental state of Constable Kawsar Ahmed, who allegedly shot and killed his colleague Md Monirul, but the doctor concerned had given him a clearance certificate with which he returned to duty, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said today (11 June).

"We knew about his [Kawsar's] illness. He was appointed on duty after a doctor gave him a certificate," the IGP said in response to queries from reporters after attending the founding anniversary of the Highway Police at Rajarbagh police auditorium.

Kausar was reinstated to his duty after he was declared fit, the IGP said.

"Now we are discussing whether we need more vigilance in these matters," he said.

Earlier, a Dhaka court granted the police a seven-day remand for Constable Kawsar, who allegedly shot Monirul at the Baridhara diplomatic zone in Gulshan on Saturday 11:40pm. 

Constable Kawsar suffers from mental illness and was treated at the Pabna Mental Hospital at least three times, according to his wife Nilufa Yeasmin.

"He suffered from psychological problems when he was stationed in Rangamati. He was later treated at the Pabna Mental Hospital at least three times in different periods. He used to take medications regularly. He has a prescription too," Nilufa told The Business Standard on 9 June.

Initial reports suggested the incident was triggered by Kawsar's mental health struggles, possibly compounded by overwork and disputes over duty rosters.

According to the case statement filed by Mahbubul Alam, the victim's brother, with Gulshan Police Station, Kawsar shot Monirul while both were engaged in security work in front of the Palestine Embassy in Baridhara. 

Both were working in the Diplomatic Security Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. A driver of the Japanese Embassy named Sazzad Hossain was also injured in the incident. He is currently admitted to the United Hospital.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

