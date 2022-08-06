Fuel price hike: Commuters suffer as buses stay off roads in Ctg

Bangladesh

UNB
06 August, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 10:30 am

Related News

Fuel price hike: Commuters suffer as buses stay off roads in Ctg

UNB
06 August, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 10:30 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience as buses remained off the roads in the port city of Chattogram on Saturday, following a flash strike by transport owners in protest against the fuel price hike.

The decision to embark on the strike was taken around midnight on Friday, Belayet Hossain, president of the Chattogram Metropolitan Transport Owners Group, said.

The government on Friday raised prices of diesel by Tk34 per litre, octane by Tk46 and kerosene by Tk34.

Fuel price hike: Ctg owners suspend bus operation from Saturday morning

As the fuel prices shot up, the owners of a number of petrol pumps also refrained from selling fuel, said Belayet.

"We also decided to suspend the movement of buses in the port city."

Last year, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosine at the retail level by Tk65 and Tk80 a litre, respectively.

Top News

Bangladesh / Fuel price hike / Chattogram / Bus service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

2h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

37m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

42m | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor