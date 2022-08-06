Fuel price hike: Commuters suffer as buses stay off roads in Ctg

Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience as buses remained off the roads in the port city of Chattogram on Saturday, following a flash strike by transport owners in protest against the fuel price hike.

The decision to embark on the strike was taken around midnight on Friday, Belayet Hossain, president of the Chattogram Metropolitan Transport Owners Group, said.

The government on Friday raised prices of diesel by Tk34 per litre, octane by Tk46 and kerosene by Tk34.

As the fuel prices shot up, the owners of a number of petrol pumps also refrained from selling fuel, said Belayet.

"We also decided to suspend the movement of buses in the port city."

Last year, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosine at the retail level by Tk65 and Tk80 a litre, respectively.