Fuel price hike: Ctg owners suspend bus movement from Saturday morning

Chattogram Metropolitan Transport Owners' Group has announced not to run buses in the city from Saturday (6 August) morning.

President of the association Belayet Hossain confirmed the development to The Business Standard on Friday midnight.

Belayet said the strike will continue until the bus fares are re-determined.

The government has increased prices of diesel by Tk34 per litre, octane by Tk46 and kerosene by Tk34 effective from 12am Saturday.