Chuadanga records season’s lowest temperature at 6.3 degree Celsius

Chuadanga has recorded the season's lowest temperature in Bangladesh at 6.3 degrees Celsius today.

Rakibul Hasan, in-charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory Centre, said they have recorded 6.3 degrees Celsius at 9 am on Thursday, which is the lowest temperature of this season.

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over the district and it may continue, he said.

The temperature may fall further in the next few days, he added.

The shivering cold has disrupted the day-to-day lives of people, especially the daily wage earners in the district.

People are being forced to remain indoors due to the cold wave.