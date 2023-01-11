Rainfall, fresh cold wave likely to prevail across country

Cold-hit people in most parts of the country get relief as the sun was visible in the last two days after a cold wave swept across the country last week, but only for a brief period, as meteorologists forecast a fresh spell of cold wave next week.

According to meteorologists, light rainfall (less than 10 mm) is expected in different parts of Bangladesh from 14-16 January.

Following the rainfall, the weather forecast models have predicted a fresh cold wave condition across the country from the third week of this month (16 to 24 January), they added.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told The Business Standard (TBS) that there is a strong possibility of light to moderate rains across the country on 14, 15, and 16 January.

"Dense fog and another cold wave, following the rainfall, may hit the country for a week from 16 to 24 January," the meteorologist added.

During that period, the morning temperature of Chuadanga, Meherpur, Kushtia, and Jhenaidah districts may drop to 7-10 degrees Celsius. On 16-22 January, there is a prediction that the country is likely to be covered in the fog once again.

Also, another cold wave is likely to prevail as a result of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal in the last week of this month, he added.

Researcher Mustafa Kamal Palash said this winter season may linger throughout February. Two to three cold waves are likely to prevail in February. Weather behaviour in Dhaka is becoming like a desert in Saudi Arabia as the number of wetlands, canals, rivers, and canals have decreased and the concrete infrastructure has increased.

Just like the desert, Dhaka dwellers feel hot during the day and very cold at night because concrete structures heat up quickly by absorbing heat from the sun and cool down quickly at night by releasing heat, he added.

Shahinur Islam, official of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said, "Cold weather may continue in the whole month of January. However, it depends on the fog whether it will be as cold as in the next few days."

As the winter intensifies, cold-related diseases, including pneumonia, bronchitis, diarrhoea, and respiratory illness, see a seasonal spike in the country, especially among children.

In 24 hours last Tuesday, more than 3,100 people, including children, have been admitted to hospitals across the country due to acute respiratory infections (ARI) and cold-related diarrhoea. Two of them have died.

Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute is admitting an average of 20 children with pneumonia every day, according to hospital sources.

Moreover, an average of 10 children are admitted with pneumonia every day at the Children's Department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) is admitting 350 patients with diarrhoea every day. Around 60%-70% of them are paediatric patients.

Dr Kamruzzaman, assistant professor of Respiratory Medicine at the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, told TBS, the elderly and children are being affected more as the winter intensifies suddenly. As the mild to moderate cold wave is still sweeping outside Dhaka, especially in Rajshahi & Rangpur divisions, we have to be more careful.

Besides, the impact of prolonged bone-chilling cold is a concern for agriculture, where the lives and livelihoods of the people depend mainly on it.

Agricultural officials and farmers said no crop damage was reported in the country to the date but the seedbeds of Boro rice and potatoes may suffer if the cold persists for a long time.

Al Mojahid Sarkar, an agricultural officer in Bogura's Shibganj upazila, told TBS, "A prolonged cold spell can affect the yield of potatoes. That is why the farmers were advised to use some medicines because the root crop will be harvested within a month."

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute warned farmers to tend the seedbeds of Boro rice as most of the seedlings are now in the growing phase while some are already grown up for plantation.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has targeted preparing Boro seedbeds on 0.38 million hectares of land this season.

Badal Chandra Biswas, director general of the DAE, told TBS, "We are advising farmers through the field level officials and taking action accordingly."