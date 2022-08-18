BRT accident: Anomalies everywhere 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

BRT accident: Anomalies everywhere 

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 10:03 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS
  • The helper was operating the BRT crane 
  • No fitness check of the crane was done after 2021
  • The main crane operator had no licence to drive heavy vehicles 
  • Unqualified personnel employed for various important jobs

It was sheer negligence that led to the crushing of five people of a family under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project's girder in Uttara.

The anomalies behind this tragic incident, laid bare by the Rapid Action Battalion in a briefing yesterday, clearly point to apparent negligence of all parties involved with the work.

From the project contractor to its consultancy firm to the Roads and Highways Department to the Bridges Division to the Local Government Engineering Department, no one can avoid their responsibilities for the "avoidable" accident.

The crane that dropped the girder on the passenger car and claimed five lives was operated by a 23-year-old unlicensed assistant named Rakib Hossain. The usual operator Al Amin Hossain Hridoy instructed him through signals from outside, RAB Spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin told the media.

It is commonplace – whenever a major accident occurs on roads and draws flak from all over the country, in most cases, an unskilled driver or helper is found to be in the driving seat.

The RAB spokesperson further said Al Amin has a licence to drive light vehicles only, not any heavy vehicles.

Al Amin had training to operate cranes in 2016 and worked on two-three construction projects afterwards. Later, he started working as a crane operator in the BRT project in May 2022. His assistant started working as a crane helper in the project three months ago but he had no training in crane operation, Khandaker Al Moin added.

Al Amin and Rakib fled the scene after the accident, he said.

RAB arrested 10 people in connection with the accident. 

They are crane operator Md Al Amin Hossain Hridoy, assistant Rakib Hossain, traffic men of Four Brothers Guard Service assigned to the accident site Md Rubel and Md Afroz Mia, safety engineer of the contracting company Md Zulfikar Ali Shah, IFS CON Bangladesh owner Md Iftekhar Hossain, Head of Operation Md Azharul Islam Mithu, marketing manager of the crane supplier Build Trade Company Tofazzal Hossain Tushar, administrative officers Ruhul Amin Mridha and Md Manzoor Islam

They were arrested from Dhaka's Jurain, Jatrabari, Kalshi, Savar and Gazipur, Sirajganj and Bagerhat on Wednesday.

IFS CON, which was contracted for supplying heavy machinery for the BRT project did not have a crane, so they employed a third-party Build Trade Company to provide the crane as well as the driver, and helper on a monthly basis. 

None of the companies ensured the fitness of the crane or the proficiency of the driver or helper. To cut costs, all the companies employed unqualified personnel for various important jobs.

The RAB official said safety engineer Md Zulfikar Ali Shah had no technical education. He was entrusted with the job in such a big project last year only with his SSC certificate.

Also, the fitness of the crane was last ensured in 2021, no fitness check was done in 2022, he added.

Asked why no Chinese officials on duty at the BRT project were not arrested, the RAB spokesperson said a probe committee, led by an additional secretary, is investigating the incident to find those responsible.

They arrested those who are primarily responsible or involved in this incident, he also said.

The RAB official said the project authorities should also engage law enforcement agencies in such a project. But they did not do that. The contractor company has its own security personnel, but the number is not enough.

On 15 August, a BRT-3 Elevated Expressway girder fell on a moving car killing five of a family on the spot and injuring two others.

Two passengers – a newly married couple Rezaul Karim Hridoy, 26 and Riya Akter, 19 – were rescued, but the rest of the passengers – Jharna Akter, 27, her two children Zakaria, 4, and Jannat, 6, and Hridoy's father Ayub Hossain Rubel, 55, and his mother-in-law Fahima Akter, 38, died on the spot.

A case was filed against the Chinese contractor for the BRT-3 Elevated Expressway.

Top News / Crime

BRT tragedy / RAB / negligence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

10h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

9h | Pursuit
The members of BracU Dichari in Poland for the ERL Championship Round. Photo: Courtesy

BracU Dichari: A Bangladeshi robotics team on the world stage

11h | Pursuit
FundedNext aims to provide funds to traders with the best possible trading experience and to maximise the opportunity to unleash their true potential. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

FundedNext: A global prop-trading firm built by a Bangladeshi youth

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Love, marriage, trolls, and an unusual death

Love, marriage, trolls, and an unusual death

1h | Videos
Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

2h | Videos
BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

3h | Videos
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar
Economy

Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar