Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship at Patenga beach

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 07:34 pm

Related News

Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship at Patenga beach

The deceased has been identified as Hu Haikiyang, a crew of Mark Jakarta

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 07:34 pm
Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship at Patenga beach

A Chinese national died after falling from a ship while repairing it on the Patenga sea beach in Chattogram on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Hu Haikiyang, a crew of Mark Jakarta, said Nurul Alam, the in-charge of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) Police Outpost.

Hu sustained severe injuries after falling from the ship accidentally. Coast Guard members then rushed him to the CMCH, the cop added.

Later, on-duty doctors declared Hu dead around 11:45am, he added.

Top News

Chinese citizen die / Patenga beach

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal