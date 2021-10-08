Chinese citizen dies after falling from ship at Patenga beach

A Chinese national died after falling from a ship while repairing it on the Patenga sea beach in Chattogram on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Hu Haikiyang, a crew of Mark Jakarta, said Nurul Alam, the in-charge of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) Police Outpost.

Hu sustained severe injuries after falling from the ship accidentally. Coast Guard members then rushed him to the CMCH, the cop added.

Later, on-duty doctors declared Hu dead around 11:45am, he added.