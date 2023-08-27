Child goes missing after falling into waterlogged drain in Ctg

A two-year-old child went missing after falling into a waterlogged drain at Chattogram's Agrabad.

The incident took place in Rangipara Hashim Tower area of the port city around 4:30pm on Sunday (27 August).

The Fire Service & Civil Defence has launched an operation to rescue the child identified as Yashin Arafat, son of local resident Saddam Hussain.

Shafiqul Islam, senior officer of Agrabad Fire Station, told The Business Standard, "While playing on the street outside the house in the afternoon, the boy fell into a nearby drain. On receiving information, fire service members and divers started a rescue operation."

Earlier on 25 August 2021, Saleh Ahmed, a vegetable seller, went missing after falling into a drain in the city's Muradpur area.

In the last two years, six people, including women and children, have drowned due to waterlogging in Chattogram.

The torrential rains that began on Saturday night have led to the flooding of low-lying areas in Chattogram port city, causing immense suffering to the city dwellers.

The rainwater also submerged the business establishments, schools, colleges, offices and houses in different areas of the port city.

The heavy rainfall led to the inundation of all roads, prompting the authorities to postpone today's HSC examination by one hour in the city.