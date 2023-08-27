Child goes missing after falling into waterlogged drain in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 08:25 pm

Related News

Child goes missing after falling into waterlogged drain in Ctg

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A two-year-old child went missing after falling into a waterlogged drain at Chattogram's Agrabad.

The incident took place in Rangipara Hashim Tower area of the port city around 4:30pm on Sunday (27 August).

The Fire Service & Civil Defence has launched an operation to rescue the child identified as Yashin Arafat, son of local resident Saddam Hussain.

Shafiqul Islam, senior officer of Agrabad Fire Station, told The Business Standard, "While playing on the street outside the house in the afternoon, the boy fell into a nearby drain. On receiving information, fire service members and divers started a rescue operation."

Earlier on 25 August 2021, Saleh Ahmed, a vegetable seller, went missing after falling into a drain in the city's Muradpur area.

Ctg college student drowns in water accumulated in front of her house

In the last two years, six people, including women and children, have drowned due to waterlogging in Chattogram.

The torrential rains that began on Saturday night have led to the flooding of low-lying areas in Chattogram port city, causing immense suffering to the city dwellers.

The rainwater also submerged the business establishments, schools, colleges, offices and houses in different areas of the port city.

The heavy rainfall led to the inundation of all roads, prompting the authorities to postpone today's HSC examination by one hour in the city.

Top News

waterlogged / drain / Chattogram / child / missing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh