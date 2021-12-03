Child dies hit by bus in Rajshahi

A child on Friday was killed after a passenger bus hit him while he was crossing a road in Rajshahi's Godagari upazila, police said.



The incident occurred at around 10am on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway at Jamdani intersection.



The child was identified as Tawfiq, 5, son of Md Babu in Charghat area of Bagha upazila.



Witnesses said Tawfiq was going to his grandfather's house in Jamdani village with his mother. His mother was paying the auto rickshaw fare at the Jamdani junction.

While the child was crossing the road all by himself, he was hit by a Dhaka-bound Grameen Travels bus from Chapainawabganj and died on the spot.



Godagari Model Police officer-in-charge (OC) Kamrul Islam said the bus was stopped by locals at Baslitala area and later handed over to the police.



The OC said necessary action would be taken if any complaint was received from the child's family.

