Child dies hit by bus in Rajshahi

Bangladesh

UNB
03 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 07:48 pm

Related News

Child dies hit by bus in Rajshahi

The incident occurred at around 10am on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway at Jamdani intersection

UNB
03 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2021, 07:48 pm
Child dies hit by bus in Rajshahi

A child on Friday was killed after a passenger bus hit him while he was crossing a road in Rajshahi's Godagari upazila, police said. 
 
The incident occurred at around 10am on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway at Jamdani intersection. 
 
The child was identified as Tawfiq, 5, son of Md Babu in Charghat area of Bagha upazila. 
 
Witnesses said Tawfiq was going to his grandfather's house in Jamdani village with his mother. His mother was paying the auto rickshaw fare at the Jamdani junction.

While the child was crossing the road all by himself, he was hit by a Dhaka-bound Grameen Travels bus from Chapainawabganj and died on the spot. 
 
Godagari Model Police officer-in-charge (OC) Kamrul Islam said the bus was stopped by locals at Baslitala area and later handed over to the police. 
 
The OC said necessary action would be taken if any complaint was received from the child's family. 
 

Top News

Accident / rajshahi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

8h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

9h | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

10h | Panorama
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on 31 March, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Biden’s democracy summit is a South Asian diplomatic flub

11h | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'