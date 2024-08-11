Chief Justice Syed Refaat, 2 more interim govt advisers take oath

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 12:58 am

Related News

Chief Justice Syed Refaat, 2 more interim govt advisers take oath

Supradip Chakma has been given the charge of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry while Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar has been given Primary and Mass Education Ministry.

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 12:58 am
From left – Syed Refaat Ahmed, Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, Supradip Chakma. Photo: Collected
From left – Syed Refaat Ahmed, Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, Supradip Chakma. Photo: Collected

Newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and another two advisers to the 17-member interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, have taken oath.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Chief Justice Syed Refaat and Advisers Supradip Chakma and Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar at Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban today. Chief Adviser to the interim government Muhammad Yunus witnessed the ceremony.

Supradip Chakma has been given the charge of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry while Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar has been given Primary and Mass Education Ministry.

Another Adviser, freedom fighter Farooq-e Azam, Bir Pratik, could not take an oath as he was outside the capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier, 13 out of 17 members of the advisers' council of the interim government took oath on Thursday.

Judge Syed Refaat Ahmed has been appointed as the 25th chief justice of the country.

"His appointment will be valid from the date of taking oath," said a circular signed on behalf of the president by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar.

Earlier, on Saturday, former chief justice Obaidul Hassan and other judges of the Appellate Division resigned amid protests by students.

Top News

Bangladesh / judiciary / Chief Justice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

7h | Wheels
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

11h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

14h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

4h | Videos
Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

Vandalism at Sculpture-Dhanmondi 32: Culture or Counterculture?

4h | Videos
International pressure is increasing on Israel

International pressure is increasing on Israel

3h | Videos
The message that Sheikh Hasina gave to the leaders and workers

The message that Sheikh Hasina gave to the leaders and workers

5h | Videos