Chief Justice Syed Refaat, 2 more interim govt advisers take oath

Newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and another two advisers to the 17-member interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, have taken oath.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Chief Justice Syed Refaat and Advisers Supradip Chakma and Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar at Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban today. Chief Adviser to the interim government Muhammad Yunus witnessed the ceremony.

Supradip Chakma has been given the charge of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry while Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar has been given Primary and Mass Education Ministry.

Another Adviser, freedom fighter Farooq-e Azam, Bir Pratik, could not take an oath as he was outside the capital.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier, 13 out of 17 members of the advisers' council of the interim government took oath on Thursday.

Judge Syed Refaat Ahmed has been appointed as the 25th chief justice of the country.

"His appointment will be valid from the date of taking oath," said a circular signed on behalf of the president by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar.

Earlier, on Saturday, former chief justice Obaidul Hassan and other judges of the Appellate Division resigned amid protests by students.