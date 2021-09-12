Chattogram BB wall collapsed injuring 7 including pedestrians

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 04:50 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

A wall of Bangladesh Bank building under Kotwali police station in Chattogram city collapsed as a covered van hit it at 12.30 pm on Sunday.

Seven people, including pedestrians and small traders, were injured.

They have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. At least two of them are in critical condition.

Kotwali Police Station OC Nezam Uddin has confirmed the incident and said, "A covered van inside the Chattogram office building of Bangladesh Bank lost control and hit the boundary wall. Seven pedestrians and small traders were injured when the wall collapsed."

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Five of the injured have been named- Sentu Mohammad 28, Md Selim 31, Deepak Dhar 28, Belal 35 and Palash, 55. 

Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost SI Alauddin said, "The injured have been admitted to different wards of the hospital. Two of them are in critical condition. "

Nazrul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, said, "The accident happened due to the negligence of the driver. The driver has already been handed over to the police."

