Do not to side with any party during polls: CEC asks DCs, SPs

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 October, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 03:29 pm

Photo: TBS
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has instructed the country's deputy commissioners (DC) and superintendents of police (SP) not to act on behalf of any party to ensure that the 12th parliamentary polls are free, fair and peaceful.

He also urged them to be "impartial" and perform their duties with "utmost professionalism" during polls.

The CEC gave out such directives during a meeting with the DCs and SPs of 61 districts ahead of the Zilla Parishad election and the next national polls.

The meeting, which began at 10am, was held at the commission's auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Saturday. 

Addressing law enforcers and local administration officials, he said, "You must be strictly aware of your responsibilities regarding the upcoming 12th general polls. 

"Under no circumstances should your actions and behaviour reflect anything that would lead people to think that you siding with any particular political party."

"Exercise all necessary powers to maintain a favourable election environment by ensuring law and order at any cost. A free, fair and peaceful election process that upholds people's voting rights must be ensured. 

"You must perform your duties with the utmost professionalism and neutrality and achieve the desired work standards of the republic and uphold its ideals. Contribute to the implementation, practice and development of democracy from your own positions. The EC will be strict in carrying out its duties with the powers constituted to it" the CEC added.

Spotting 14 challenges, EC rolls out roadmap for next JS polls

He said, "In multi-party democracy of parliamentary system, there may be differences of opinion on various political matters. There are concerns surrounding the division between parties regarding the upcoming national elections.

"But we are hopeful that the goodwill, wisdom and discretion of all the parties concerned and the overall political leadership will be able to resolve any crisis and doubts." 

The CEC said that the next parliamentary elections will be held in a free, fair and peaceful environment. 

"There is also a debate ongoing regarding the use of EVM. We have evidence that using EVMs makes it easier to control electoral violence and vote rigging. Subject to availability, we have decided to use the machine in some 150 constituencies. 

"However, if necessary, we will have the preparation and ability to hold polls using the technology in over 150 or all seats. Local administration and police should also have the capacity and readiness to maintain law and order," he added.

Kazi Habibul Awal said, "It should be remembered that the 12th national polls in the country must be completed on the same day, at the same time, in 42-45,000 polling stations. 

"The task, though not easy, is not impossible, and must be accomplished successfully through a collective effort."

Other election commissioners and top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Additional IGP attended today's (8 October) meeting.

Zilla Parishad polls are scheduled to be held on 17 October this year. Whereas, the next parliamentary election is slated for December 2023 or January 2024.

The commission has already unveiled its action plan for holding the 12th parliamentary polls.

Bangladesh / Election Commission (EC) / 12th Parliamentary Polls

