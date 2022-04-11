Casino Kingpin Samrat gets bail in narcotics case too

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 01:35 pm

Related News

Casino Kingpin Samrat gets bail in narcotics case too

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 01:35 pm
Casino Kingpin Samrat gets bail in narcotics case too

The top name in the casino scandal, expelled president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat has got bail in a Narcotics case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Additional Session Judge Tahsin Iftekhar granted his bail on Monday noon.

Earlier on Sunday, he got bail in two cases under the Money Laundering and Arms Control Act.

Samrat, however, did not get bail in a case of amassing wealth by illegal means, thus confining him inside the jail.

Casino King Jubo League Leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat
Casino kingpin Samrat granted bail in two cases

On 13 September 2020, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case with Ramna police station on charges of smuggling Tk195 crore to Singapore and Malaysia with the help of accomplice Enamul Haque Arman, 56.

According to the case documents, Samrat gained huge amount of money through various illegal activities in Motijheel, Fakirapul, Paltan and Kakrail areas of the capital.

In 2019, the Samrat's name came up during the anti-casino operation of the law enforcement agencies. However, he remained absconding till being arrested on 6 October.

On 6 October 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Arman from village Kunja Sreepur of Alkora union under Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla district

At around 2pm on the same day, a team of the force led by RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam launched an operation at Samrat's office at Bhuiyan Trade Center in Kakrail. The executive magistrate sentenced him to six months in jail for illegally keeping animal skins in the office.

Top News

Casino King Samrat / bail / narcotics case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

4h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

3h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

1h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

17h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

18h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance