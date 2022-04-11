Casino Kingpin Samrat gets bail in narcotics case too

The top name in the casino scandal, expelled president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat has got bail in a Narcotics case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Additional Session Judge Tahsin Iftekhar granted his bail on Monday noon.

Earlier on Sunday, he got bail in two cases under the Money Laundering and Arms Control Act.

Samrat, however, did not get bail in a case of amassing wealth by illegal means, thus confining him inside the jail.

On 13 September 2020, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case with Ramna police station on charges of smuggling Tk195 crore to Singapore and Malaysia with the help of accomplice Enamul Haque Arman, 56.

According to the case documents, Samrat gained huge amount of money through various illegal activities in Motijheel, Fakirapul, Paltan and Kakrail areas of the capital.

In 2019, the Samrat's name came up during the anti-casino operation of the law enforcement agencies. However, he remained absconding till being arrested on 6 October.

On 6 October 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Arman from village Kunja Sreepur of Alkora union under Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla district

At around 2pm on the same day, a team of the force led by RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam launched an operation at Samrat's office at Bhuiyan Trade Center in Kakrail. The executive magistrate sentenced him to six months in jail for illegally keeping animal skins in the office.