Casino Kingpin Samrat gets bail in two cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:48 pm

Related News

Casino Kingpin Samrat gets bail in two cases

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:48 pm
Casino King Jubo League Leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat
Former Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, a casino kingpin and former Dhaka city Jubo League leader, in a money laundering case and an arms case.

He is accused in at least eight cases including two narcotics cases.

Dhaka's first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge granted him bail on Sunday in an arms case and by Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain granted him bail in a money laundering case.

Earlier, on 24 March 2021, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police applied for a three-day remand in the court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakkar Siddique.

On the other hand, his lawyer applied for bail seeking cancellation of remand. The court fixed 10 April 2022 for the remand and bail hearing in his presence.

The CID filed the case with Ramna police station on 13 September 2020. The case was filed on the charge of smuggling Tk195 crore to Singapore and Malaysia with the help of accomplice Enamul Haque Arman, 56.

According to the case documents, Samrat gained huge amount of money through various illegal activities in Motijheel, Fakirapul, Paltan and Kakrail areas of the capital.

After reviewing the information of the accused's visit abroad, it was found that Samrat visited Singapore 35 times, Malaysia three times, Dubai twice and Hong Kong once from 2011-2019.

During the same period, Arman traveled to Singapore 23 times.

In 2019, the Samrat's name came up during the anti-casino operation of the law enforcement agencies. However, he remained absconding till being arrested on 6 October.

On 6 October 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Arman from village Kunja Sreepur of Alkora union under Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla district

At around 2pm on the same day, a team of the force led by RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam launched an operation at Samrat's office at Bhuiyan Trade Center in Kakrail. The executive magistrate sentenced him to six months in jail for illegally keeping animal skins in the office.

Top News

Casino / Money laundering / Casino King Samrat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

2h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

4h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

4h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

6h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

6h | Videos
Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

6h | Videos
Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!