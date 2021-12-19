Cabinet approves draft deal to send health workers to Maldives

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:22 pm

Related News

Cabinet approves draft deal to send health workers to Maldives

The draft deal was approved at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 04:22 pm
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

The cabinet today approved a draft agreement to send health workers to the Maldives from Bangladesh.

The draft deal was approved at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday.

"It is an agreement with the Maldivian government to hire our qualified health professionals," said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam confirming the matter at a press briefing after the meeting.

"We have had an MoU for a long time through which different categories of healthcare workers used to go to the Maldives. Now, the country wants to extend the MoU till 2024 by turning it into an agreement," the cabinet secretary said adding that an agreement will ensure legal bindings since in the case of an MoU there is no such obligation.

He noted that the Maldives would hire qualified health professionals, clinical specialists, public health specialists, dental surgeons, nurses and other auxiliary staff.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is set to visit the Maldives on a two-day official tour from December 22 to 23 in a bid to boost bilateral relations with the South Asian country.

Top News

Bangladesh-Maldives / cabinet approval

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

5h | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

6h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

7h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

Bangladesh starts Covid vaccine booster dose

1h | Videos
Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

Azizze Fawmi’s solo show Ka Shommondhio begins at Alliance Francaise

1h | Videos
Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

Hanson brings Grace, sister of Sophia the Robot

1h | Videos
Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

Bangladesh lost Tk71,000cr to trade misinvoicing a year

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

4
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

5
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec