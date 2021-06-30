CAAB suspends all domestic flights from Thursday

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 03:44 pm

CAAB suspends all domestic flights from Thursday

International flights will operate as scheduled previously

Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has decided to suspend all domestic flights in Bangladesh from 1-7 July as a nationwide strict lockdown comes into force on Thursday. 

It issued a press release on Wednesday in this regard.

Medevac/humanitarian/relief flights and cargo flights will remain out of the suspension.

Besides, international flights will operate as scheduled previously. 

Passengers, crew, equipment, and aircraft must follow the standard disinfection, sanitisation, and social distancing procedures.

The limited lockdown, which began on Monday, ends on Wednesday.

The strict lockdown was imposed to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

During the strict lockdown, the government has decided to deploy members of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh, and battalion police to ensure that hygiene rules are being followed strictly.

