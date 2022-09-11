Bus rams and kills school student in Tejgaon

A school student was killed after a bus rammed onto him in front of BG Press in the capital's Tejgaon area on Sunday (11 September).

"School student Ali Hossain, 17, was killed by a bus in front of Tejgaon BG Press," Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost In-Charge Bachchu Mia told The Business Standard.

"He was first taken to a private hospital from the accident spot. Later, he was taken to DMCH where the doctors declared him dead," he added.

Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station duty officer said that a team is investigating the incident.