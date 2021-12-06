Bus-microbus collision kills 2 in Faridpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 05:22 pm

Related News

Bus-microbus collision kills 2 in Faridpur

Two injured physicians were admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, Faridpur

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 05:22 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Two people, including a physician, were killed and two other physicians injured in a bus-microbus collision on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Faridpur's Mallikpur area on Monday.

The Diganta Paribahan bus, en route to Magura from Dhaka, had a head-on collision with a Dhaka-bound microbus at 8am, leaving Subrata Kumar Das, lecturer at Dr Dilip Ray Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Boalmari, dead on the spot and injured three others.

Of the injured, Monir Hossain Monju, driver of the microbus, died while being taken to the hospital, Md Abdul Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (OC) of Karimpur highway police station, told The Business Standard.

Two other injured – Pronoy Kanti Laskar, principal of the aforesaid medical college, and Samir Kumar Bala, vice-principal of Kazi Sirajul Islam Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Alfadanga – were admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, Faridpur. 

 

Accident / collision

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

4h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

6h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

1h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

2h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

21h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status