Bus-microbus collision kills 2 in Faridpur

Two people, including a physician, were killed and two other physicians injured in a bus-microbus collision on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Faridpur's Mallikpur area on Monday.

The Diganta Paribahan bus, en route to Magura from Dhaka, had a head-on collision with a Dhaka-bound microbus at 8am, leaving Subrata Kumar Das, lecturer at Dr Dilip Ray Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Boalmari, dead on the spot and injured three others.

Of the injured, Monir Hossain Monju, driver of the microbus, died while being taken to the hospital, Md Abdul Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (OC) of Karimpur highway police station, told The Business Standard.

Two other injured – Pronoy Kanti Laskar, principal of the aforesaid medical college, and Samir Kumar Bala, vice-principal of Kazi Sirajul Islam Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Alfadanga – were admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, Faridpur.