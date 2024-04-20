Bus driver arrested over CAAB engineer's death in accident

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the driver of the Raida Paribahan Bus that ran over a senior engineer of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on early Saturday.

The driver was arrested from Hizla of Barishal during a joint operation conducted by RAB-1 and RAB-8, reads a press release.

According to RAB, the driver, during primary interrogation, confessed that he did not have the driving license and the bus did not have necessary fitness document.

On Friday, a Raida Paribahan Bus hit CABB engineer Muidul Islam Siddiqui's motorcycle on the airport road near the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area. He was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital where on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

