Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators: Sheikh Hasina

Addressing a rally in Madaripur's Shibchar after inaugurating the Padma Bridge, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that building the Padma Bridge is a perfect answer to all conspirators.

"Dr Yunus lobbied in USA to stop funding for the bridge. Building the bridge was a perfect reply to Yunus and all other conspirators," she told the rally organised by Awami League at Kathalbari under Shibchar upazila marking the opening of the long-awaited Padma Bridge.

Hundreds of thousands of people attended the programme.

"Southern region won't be neglected anymore for Padma Bridge. No one will have to lose their loved ones while crossing the mighty Padma River anymore," she said.

"We have changed the landscape of Madaripur, Shariatpur and the entire region by building Padma Bridge. Special economic zones will be built in the region too," PM Sheikh Hasina added.

The Awami League president said, "My entire family including me faced harassment because we wanted to build the Padma Bridge. But nobody can stop the people of Bangladesh, just like Bangabandhu said -Keu amader dabai rakhte parbena," she said, adding, "I will sacrifice my life for the countrymen."

Photo: Prime minister's motorcade crossing the Padma Bridge on Saturday, 25 June, 2022.

Besides, the premier asked BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to come and see the Padma Bridge for herself.

She said that when she was in office she laid the foundation of the Padma Bridge in 2001 but the BNP Chairperson stopped the Padma Bridge construction work.

"Khaleda said Padma Bridge will not be constructed. I want to ask her to come and see whether Padma Bridge has been completed," PM said.

PM, before joining the massive rally, unveiled mural-2 at the Jajira point of commemorating the bridge. A special prayer was held at this time.

Photo: PMO Press Wing

Sheikh Hasina and her motorcade reached Shibchar crossing Padma Bridge soon after opening it to the traffic on Saturday noon.

She became the first person to cross the long-awaited bridge by paying the toll at the Mawa toll plaza in Munshiganj.

Photo: PMO Press Wing

Thirteen buses with 40 seats each followed the PM crossing Padma Bridge. First 2 buses carried ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers. Next to follow were members of the parliament, diplomats, secretaries, and political leaders.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Multipurpose Bridge in a historic moment for the nation.

After inaugurating the bridge, the prime minister unveiled mural-1 at the Mawa point of the bridge.