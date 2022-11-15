4-day Build Expo kicks off in Ctg on Thursday

With the aim of ensuring a secure and aesthetic designed apartments and interior decors, a four-day-long housing and furniture fair is going to kick off in the port city on Thursday.

The expo, hosted by real estate company P2P Family, will be held at the city's GEC Convention Centre where building construction, interior design, building materials and furniture will be showcased with exclusive offers and discounts.

Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury is expected to grace the opening ceremony of the event as the chief guest, said Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, managing director of P2P Family, whiling presented the event details at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mahbubul Alam, president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Mohammad Jahangir Alam, founder of P2P Family and managing director of GPH Ispat, will be the special guests.

Director of P2P Architect Mehdi Iftekhar read out the written statement at the press meet at P2P Conference Hall in the port city's Mehedibag area.

In the expo, visitors will have the opportunity to receive all types of consultancy from skilled and experienced engineers from the design of a building to the complete construction, renovation or reconstruction of old buildings under the same roof.

Besides, those who are interested in construction of a building can take the necessary advice and services from the skilled architects regarding the architectural design of the building.

Moreover, this expo will have all the arrangements to decorate the newly constructed buildings, apartments or commercial space.

Twenty five building materials manufacturers, including GPH Ispat, Crown Cement, Crown Readymix Concrete, Premier Cement, P2P Engineering & Construction, P2P Experience Center, P2P-360, Stripe, Elite Paint, Rimac and P2P Furniture will participate in the expo.

Wecon Properties, a sister concern of P2P Family, will be at the fair with the complete arrangement of the construction of state-of-the art multi-storied buildings. It will present 12 luxury projects at the event.

Open to all, all visitors and interested parties will get free services from this expo.

There will be various offers, including a free brand new car for purchasing a flat at the expo, up to 40% cashback on purchase of furniture and lifestyle products, attractive prizes, including iPhone-14 Pro, in raffle draws.

P2P Chairman Sadman Saika Sefa, Director Mostafa Aminul Islam, CEO Mohammad Fahim, Director (Planning and Design), CFO Mohammad Sarfaraz and others were also present in the press conference.