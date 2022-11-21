P2P launches event management arm

Construction company Plan to Perfection, also known as P2P, launched its event management arm Pears Communication on the final day of its five-day construction fair Build Expo 2022 in the port city, says a press release.

Build Expo 2022 was initially planned as a four-day event but was extended by one more day to Monday after what P2P claims it met with huge appeal from festival-goers for the classy building designs, furniture and other home solutions displayed.

Over 60,000 people visited the fair, the press release read.

P2P officials including Chairman Sadman Syka Sefa, Managing Director Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi, Director Mahadi Iftekhar and CEO Mohammed Fahim were present at the closing ceremony.

Among the invited guests, East Delta University Vice Chancellor Professor M Sikandar Khan and the university board of trustees Vice Chairman Sayeed Al Noman were also present at the event.

Mostafa Asraful Islam Alvi from P2P said the festival attracted special attention among Chattogram city residents by putting together all the features of quality home building under the same roof. The event showcased building materials, architectural designs, luxurious building projects and engineering consultancy services from P2P and its subsidiaries.