Brunei envoy puts direct air connectivity on the table ahead of Sultan's visit

Bangladesh

UNB
09 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 10:10 pm

Related News

Brunei envoy puts direct air connectivity on the table ahead of Sultan's visit

UNB
09 October, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 10:10 pm
Brunei envoy puts direct air connectivity on the table ahead of Sultan&#039;s visit

Ahead of the Sultan of Brunei's much-anticipated maiden visit to Bangladesh, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Haji Haris Bin Othman has called for direct air connectivity between the two friendly Muslim countries to boost tourism and trade.

"Bangladesh tourists are most welcome to Brunei," he said, while speaking to reporters Sunday at the high commission, ahead of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddaulah's state visit scheduled for 14-16 October. 

The envoy said the state visit will be a new chapter in the history of both countries, further strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The Brunei Sultan will hold meetings with President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while attending some other programmes in the capital. 

In April 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a historic visit to Brunei Darussalam, which marked a new milestone as the countries signed several MoUs for various types of cooperation, including in sectors like gas supply, fisheries, agriculture, livestock, youth and sports, and art and culture, said Haris Bin Othman.

He expects a few more MOUs will be signed during the coming state visit.

The high commissioner estimated that currently there may be around 15,000 Bangladeshi workers in Brunei. 

He added that the country welcomes foreign workers to work in Brunei, including Bangladeshis, as long as the recruitment process is clean and all documents are in place.

The high commissioner noted that Bangladeshi tourists travel to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia – Brunei's neighbours in the region – not only for leisure and adventure but also for medication. He would like to draw a portion of them to Brunei, which occupies a spot on the northern coast of the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia.  The remainder of the island is divided between Malaysia and Indonesia.

 

Top News

Brunei Darussalam Sultan / air connectivity / Bangladesh-Brunei

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

13h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

3h | Videos
Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

10h | Videos
What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code