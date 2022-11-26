UAE keen to expand air connectivity with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
26 November, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 01:04 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Visiting State Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday.

During the meeting held at Ganobhaban, the state minister requested more cooperation from Bangladesh to expand the air connection between Bangladesh and the UAE, said a press release of the PMO press wing.

He also said the UAE is interested in strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh for the alliance of mangrove initiative, aforestation, renewable energy, floating-based solar energy, food processing, agriculture, and investment.

Ahmed thanked Sheikh Hasina for her government's warm hospitality extended to his delegation during the IORA Ministerial meeting held in Dhaka on 23-24 November 2022.

He expressed his satisfaction with the arrangement of a very productive meeting of IORA by Bangladesh as the present chairman of IORA.

The UAE state minister highlighted that under the chairmanship of Bangladesh, IORA would be more integrated and effective.

He mentioned that next year the UAE would host COP28 and requested Bangladesh's participation in it.

Ahmed also appreciated the priority of Sheikh Hasina's government on agriculture and poverty alleviation.

The premier appreciated the excellent arrangement of the UAE during Expo 2020 held in Dubai.

She expressed that the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and UAE would be further strengthened in the coming days.

PM Hasina / Bangladesh-UAE / air connectivity

