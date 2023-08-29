My participation in BRICS summit helped global leaders get better idea of Bangladesh's dev: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said global leaders got a better picture of Bangladesh's socio-economic development achieved under her leadership as she participated in the BRICS summit last week in Johannesburg.

"Overall, by participating in the 'BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue' meeting, under the leadership of my government, I have been able to present the picture of Bangladesh's socio-economic development to the world," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a press conference on the outcome of her recent visit to South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit held on 22-24 August at the invitation of host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On 22 August, PM Hasina went to Johannesburg for the summit of the BRICS bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Apart from host president Ramaphosa, the summit was attended in person by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the summit through video link.

Sheikh Hasina said that she informed the international community about the various preparations and activities undertaken by her government to build 'Smart Bangladesh' through the implementation of Vision 2041.

She also called upon the countries of the South to reject the inequality imposed on them in the name of universal rule.

"We are no longer willing to suffer because of artificial decisions imposed on the countries of the South," she said.

She hoped that the initiative to establish Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism through this conference will be fruitful. "…and the BRICS alliance will play its role properly as an ideal platform in this regard," she said.