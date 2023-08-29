South Africa visit opens new door of trade and commerce: PM

She said this while reading out her written speech in a press conference at her official Ganabhaban residence this afternoon following her visit to Johannesburg, South Africa to join the BRICS -Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue' from 22-24 August.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her visit to South Africa to join the 15th BRICS Summit was a very fruitful one as it has opened a new door of trade and commerce for the country.

Following is the full text of her written speech:

Bismillahir Rahmanir Rahim

Journalists, colleagues, distinguished present here,

Assalamu Alaikum! Good Afternoon.

I went Johannesburg, South Africa on 22 August 2023 to join the 15th BRICS Summit 'BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue'. The President of South Africa Mr. Cyrill Ramaphosa formally invited me during a meeting on the sidelines of the World of Work Summit held in Geneva last June and subsequently to attend the conference.

I was invited to lead on behalf of Bangladesh as a member of the New Development Bank. In 2021 Bangladesh became a member of the New Development Bank, the economic platform of BRICS.

The main theme of this conference was: 'Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism'.

In the morning of 23 August, I attended, as the chief guest, the 'Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit' jointly organized by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

In my speech, I highlighted the investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh to South African businessmen and investors. I urged them to invest in Bangladesh.

We also called upon them to join us in our journey to become a trillion-dollar economy and transform into a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

That afternoon, I joined the 'Regional Ambassador's Conference' with the participation of Bangladeshi ambassadors appointed in nine countries of the African continent. In the conference, the ambassadors highlighted the development of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and various African countries.

I called upon the ambassadors to take steps to identify potential bilateral sectors and increase bilateral cooperation with African nations under the 'Look Africa Policy' adopted by the government.

In addition, I also asked the ambassadors to make their strides as the host countries' governments take a strong stand for quick repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

In the evening I attended a state dinner hosted by BRICS chair and host country South Africa's president.

That day, I had a bilateral meeting with Chinese President in the evening.

In the meeting we discussed issues of mutual interest as well as reiterated our mutual commitment to 'Strategic Partnership of Cooperation' in several key areas.

The Chinese President expressed his country's eagerness in supporting Bangladesh's energy, renewable energy and infrastructure development side by side with extending constant support to Bangladesh in solving the Rohingya problem.

The next day I joined the 'BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue'. In the meeting, as a member of New Development Bank of BRICS, I gave a speech on behalf of Bangladesh.

In my speech, I outlined our progress in Bangladesh in the last 14 and half years in various fields including economic development, poverty alleviation, education and knowledge-based society formation and women empowerment.

At the same time, I apprised the international community of various activities undertaken to build a 'Smart Bangladesh' through the implementation of Vision 2041.

I specifically mentioned that Bangladesh is now the 35th largest economy in the world with a strong commitment to sustainable development. While the poverty rate was 41.5% in 2006, we have reduced the poverty rate to 18.7% in 2022. Over the same period we have reduced extreme poverty from 25.1% to 5.6%. We have delivered electricity to every house.

We are going to free the people from the curse of homelessness through the Ashrayan project. The average life expectancy of people in Bangladesh is 73 years. Last week, we launched the Universal Pension Scheme for 10 crore people.

I also mentioned that we need to invest in infrastructural development, industries and renewable energy with a view to building a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

I also underscored the need for viable alternatives during the pending period of international financial management reform.

I mentioned that we are proud of the contribution of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in various African countries through UN peacekeeping missions.

We expressed Bangladesh's willingness to share our expertise in food production, affordable medicine, financial inclusion and disaster risk reduction with African countries.

I also put emphasis on increasing cooperation in combating terrorism, human trafficking, cyber crime and money laundering etc.

I also stressed the need for continuing efforts to obtain the fund and technology pledged by the international community.

I called upon everyone to be united on climate justice, migrant rights, digital equity and sustainable credit.

I underscored the need for continuing a legal multilateral trading system with keeping the option of using own currency.

I firmly stated that it is high time to say 'no' to the policy of artificial move and division imposed on the countries in the Global South. We must reject attempts to weaponize universal norms and values. We must stop the cycle of sanctions and counter-sanctions. We must speak out against all threats, provocations and wars. I called for resources to be spent on providing goods and services to the global people rather than wasting resources on a dangerous arms race.

I also called upon all to play a responsible role for peace, justice and stability around the world.

During the 'BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue', I gave a speech on women's empowerment at a lunch hosted by the South African president. There I presented Bangladesh's success in women empowerment to the world leaders.

I had formal and informal meetings with heads of states and governments of several countries on the sidelines of the conference. During the meeting, they expressed solidarity with Bangladesh's proposals. At the same time, they praised the success of Bangladesh's socio-economic development and economic growth.

During the meeting with Brazilian President, continued cooperation in trade, agriculture, livestock etc. was discussed.

Also, I had bilateral meetings with the President of Tanzania, President of Mozambique. I proposed to the President of Tanzania to initiate joint ventures to exchange G-to-G technical assistance, market access for IT products and services and create a congenial environment for start-ups.

Besides, trade, investment in pharmaceutical industry, contract farming, blue economy etc were discussed.

I agreed with the President of Mozambique on mutual investment and trade expansion through exchange of high-level visits.

The President of Mozambique thanked Bangladesh for its role in the ceasefire and peace restoration process in Mozambique through the United Nations peacekeeping operations with the participation of Bangladeshi peacekeeping forces.

That day, I had a courtesy meeting with the president of New Development Bank. During the meeting I urged NDB to be an important partner in building a high-income 'Smart Bangladesh'.

Moreover, issues relating to bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting with the President of Iran.

In the evening I virtually attended a public reception hosted by expatriate Bangladeshis living in South Africa.

I requested them to increase public relations through active participation in investment and trade in the country.

I asked them to join the development activities of the government by sending remittances through legitimate channels.

In the 'BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue', high-ranking officials of the government including the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adviser on Private Industry and Investment participated as my entourage. In the morning of 26 August 2023, we left for Dhaka.

Overall, by participating in the 'BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue' meeting, I have been able to portray the picture of Bangladesh's socio-economic development taken place under the leadership of my government to the world.

At the same time, we apprised the international community of various preparations and activities undertaken to build a 'Smart Bangladesh' through the implementation of Vision 2041.

We are no longer willing to suffer because of artificial decisions imposed on the countries in the South. I called upon the countries of the South to reject the uneven policy imposed on us in the name of universal rule.

We hope that the initiative to establish Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism through this conference will be fruitful and the BRICS alliance will play its role properly as an ideal platform in this regard.

My written statement ends here.