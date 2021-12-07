Boy goes missing after falling into open drain in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 08:38 pm

Boy goes missing after falling into open drain in Ctg

Although the incident took place at around 4pm on Monday, fire service was informed over 23 hours later

The mentally handicapped father with a photo of his missing son in Chattogram. Photo: TBS
The mentally handicapped father with a photo of his missing son in Chattogram. Photo: TBS

A minor boy has gone missing after falling in an open roadside sewage drain opposite to the Sholashahar Shopping Complex in Chattogram city.

Although the incident took place at around 4pm on Monday, fire service was informed over 23 hours later.

"Agrabad fire station started a rescue operation in search of 10-year-old Md Kamal on Tuesday noon," Farid Uddin Chowdhury, deputy assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence told The Business Standard.

"The street children fell into the drain yesterday afternoon. We were informed about the incident by a journalist today. A team of firefighters was immediately dispatched to the spot. Our divers are looking for the boy," he added.

According to locals, two children named Rakib and Kamal were walking on the sidewalk opposite the port city's Sholashahar Shopping Complex yesterday afternoon. At one point, they both fell into an open drain. Rakib somehow managed to climb out of the ditch but Kamal could not.

The missing boy's father was unable to report the incident to concerned authorities as he is mentally handicapped.

When contacted, Panchlaish police station Inspector (investigation) Sadiqur Rahman said that law enforcers have already visited the spot and are providing all necessary assistance to the rescuers.

