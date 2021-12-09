Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

TBS Report 
09 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 02:23 pm

Several others have also died falling into drains or canals this year

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The dead body of the minor boy who had gone missing after falling in the Chashma canal through an open roadside sewage drain in Sholoshohor has been found in Mirza canal in Chattogram. 

Locals found the body of Kamal on Thursday morning in the Mirza canal in front of N Mohammad Plastics near Bohddarhat and informed the Chattogram Fire Service.

Farid Ahmed, deputy assistant director of Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defense, confirmed the matter.

The eleven year old child had gone missing three days ago. 

On Monday afternoon, Kamal got washed away in rushing water while swimming with his friend Rakib in the 10-15 feet wide sewage canal – narrowed down from a once large canal "Chashma Khal"– near the Chandgaon Land Office in Sholoshohor of the city.

Immediately after, Rakib told Kamal's father, Md Kauser, about the accident. They could not find Kamal even after searching for a long time.

Failing to find the boy, Kauser called the fire service on Tuesday and three of its units started a rescue operation in the afternoon. 

Although the incident took place at around 4pm on Monday, the fire service was informed over 23 hours later.

The missing boy's father was unable to report the incident to concerned authorities as he is mentally handicapped.

Kamal was the youngest of Kauser's four children, street children growing up on the sidewalks of Sholosohor. He used to sell newspapers in the city.

Unfortunately, Kamal is not a unique accidental death case of this kind. Several others have also died falling into drains or canals this year.

On 27 September, university student, Sehrin Mahbub Sadia, died falling into an open roadside drain in the Badamtali area of the city. 

On 25 August, a vegetable retailer went missing after falling into a drain in Muradpur area amid water logging due to heavy rainfall. He is still missing.

On 30 June this year, an autorickshaw fell into a canal in Chashma Hill area of Sholoshohor. The driver Sultan, 35, and the passenger Khadija Begum, 65, died after being washed away in the canal due to the current.

