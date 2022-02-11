Book-friendly police stations in Chattogram

Police stations are places that deal with serious matters, where reading books is almost unheard of. But that is now a common sight at Halishahar police station in Chattogram. Police officials, the arrested, even visitors, can be found reading books there.

A library has been established at the police station recently under a new initiative of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP). The library has books on religion, fiction, travel stories, the Bangladesh Police, and the list goes on.

The CMP commissioner said libraries have already been set up in Kotwali, Panchlaish, Halishahar and several other police stations in the city.

Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, officer in-charge of Halishahar police station, said he and other staff members at the station put up Tk25,000 of their own money to buy books for the library.

"The library has been set up in a corner of the police station's conference room. The [CMP] commissioner has promised to give us more money to buy books," he said.

"A register is maintained and books are lent to the arrested in our jail, police personnel, complainants, and other visitors. Everyone is very enthusiastic about it," added Mustafizur.

CMP Authorities plan to eventually have libraries at 16 police stations under its jurisdiction. CMP Commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanvir recently issued directives in this regard.

He said, "We now have a separate budget to buy books and set up libraries in police stations. There will be all kinds of books, including novels, story books, poetry, books on information technology, and crime fiction. People will be able to read to their liking."