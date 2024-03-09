Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 08:32 pm

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

Enthusiastic attendees exchanged their old books for new ones, with each person allowed to swap up to 10 books

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 08:32 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Book lovers gathered today (8 March) at CRB Shirishtala in Chattogram for the Book Exchange Festival, organised by Boi Bandhu. 

The two-day event aimed to revitalise bookshelves and promote a culture of sharing literature.

Enthusiastic attendees exchanged their old books for new ones, with each person allowed to swap up to 10 books. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Children also participated, accompanied by their parents, adding to the festival's vibrant atmosphere.

Organisers reported a high turnout, with 700 participants exchanging nearly 7,000 books within the first five hours.

 

Book exchange festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

12h | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

36m | Videos
Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

1h | Videos
Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

3h | Videos
Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

Largest rice miller sinks into largest bankruptcy

4h | Videos