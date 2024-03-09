Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

Book lovers gathered today (8 March) at CRB Shirishtala in Chattogram for the Book Exchange Festival, organised by Boi Bandhu.

The two-day event aimed to revitalise bookshelves and promote a culture of sharing literature.

Enthusiastic attendees exchanged their old books for new ones, with each person allowed to swap up to 10 books.

Children also participated, accompanied by their parents, adding to the festival's vibrant atmosphere.

Organisers reported a high turnout, with 700 participants exchanging nearly 7,000 books within the first five hours.