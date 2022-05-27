BNP stages protest condemning attack on Chhatra Dal

BNP has staged a protest in front of National Press Club condmening the attack on a peaceful rally of Chhatra Dal in Dhaka University premises on Thursday.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) members had attacked Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) when they tried to bring out a peaceful rally from the High Court premises, two days after BCL activists reportedly beat up JCD men on Dhaka University campus.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir said at least 100 JCD activists were injured in Thursday's clashes.

The confrontation started around noon when some JCD members brought out a procession near the HC.

First the JCD men chased the BCL activists at Doel Chattar and advanced towards the TSC.

After some time, BCL leaders and activists chased JCD leaders and activists and drove them away from campus.

Many of the BCL men were seen wearing helmets, armed with iron rods and sticks during the clash.

Previously on Tuesday, more than 35 people were injured in clashes between the BCL and JCD in the Central Shaheed Minar area of Dhaka University.

That day, rallying JCD members were heading towards the Dhaka University TSC area around 9:30am when some BCL activists attacked them near the Shaheed Minar.

Police arrested three persons in the clash. Two were JCD activists and one was a bystander.