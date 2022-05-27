BNP stages protest condemning attack on Chhatra Dal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 11:50 am

Related News

BNP stages protest condemning attack on Chhatra Dal

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 11:50 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP has staged a protest in front of National Press Club condmening the attack on a peaceful rally of Chhatra Dal in Dhaka University premises on Thursday.

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) members had attacked Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) when they tried to bring out a peaceful rally from the High Court premises, two days after BCL activists reportedly beat up JCD men on Dhaka University campus.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir said at least 100 JCD activists were injured in Thursday's clashes.

The confrontation started around noon when some JCD members brought out a procession near the HC.

First the JCD men chased the BCL activists at Doel Chattar and advanced towards the TSC.

After some time, BCL leaders and activists chased JCD leaders and activists and drove them away from campus.

Many of the BCL men were seen wearing helmets, armed with iron rods and sticks during the clash.

Previously on Tuesday, more than 35 people were injured in clashes between the BCL and JCD in the Central Shaheed Minar area of Dhaka University.

That day, rallying JCD members were heading towards the Dhaka University TSC area around 9:30am when some BCL activists attacked them near the Shaheed Minar.

Police arrested three persons in the clash. Two were JCD activists and one was a bystander.

Top News

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) / Chhatra Dal / clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The taboo of dining out alone

The taboo of dining out alone

1h | Food
The perfect time for newborn photography is between the first five and 14 days when a baby’s bones are the most malleable for posing. Photo: Courtesy

Is there a market for newborn photography in the country? Studio Picturerific says yes

1h | Panorama
Pakistan finds itself in political turmoil again as Imran Khan pushes for immediate general elections. Photo: Reuters

Supreme Court of Pakistan: Now a candle in the dark

2h | Analysis
Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

Indulge in Momium’s guilt-free dips and spreads

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

Kanak is ahead of everyone in Guinness Book

2h | Videos
What should your CV cover letter look like?

What should your CV cover letter look like?

4h | Videos
Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

Inflation changes lives of limited-income people

15h | Videos
Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

Vat on locally-made mobile phones, fridges may increase prices

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide